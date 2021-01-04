MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Galaxy Unpacked 2021 | Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 confirmed to launch on January 14

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch event will begin at 8.30 pm IST on January 14.

Pranav Hegde
January 04, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch date has been announced. The South Korean tech giant will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on January 14. The company will unveil the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy 21+ alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 at Unpacked 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch date announced

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy S21+ will be unveiled at the Unpacked 2021 event on January 14. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 8 pm EST. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch event will begin at 8.30 pm IST on the same date. The company will host a virtual Galaxy Unpacked 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Samsung will announce the Galaxy S21 price at the launch event. The company is also expected to announce the Galaxy S21 price in India soon after the global unveiling.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: What to expect from the Galaxy S21 launch event

Close

Related stories

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra at the Unpacked 2021 event. Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications are no mystery, courtesy of the N number of leaks available online.

You can click here to check the Galaxy S21 series price, specifications and other rumoured details. 

The Galaxy S21 series India launch details could be announced soon after the global event. Rumours suggest that the Galaxy S21 sale in India will commence on January 29, with pre-orders going live on January 21.

A recent report stated that Samsung’s largest store in the world, the Opera House store in Bengaluru, has already begun taking exclusive blind pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 series in India. You can pre-book one by paying Rs 2,000 in advance, and a select few customers will get their devices on the launch day itself.

Alongside, the company could also launch the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. The upcoming truly wireless earbuds from Samsung are said to come with features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and 3D spatial audio. 

 
Pranav Hegde
TAGS: #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 #smartphones
first published: Jan 4, 2021 09:24 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.