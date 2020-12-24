Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specifications leaked ahead of unveiling at Galaxy S21 series launch event

Samsung is gearing up for the Galaxy S21 series launch event in January 2021. The company could launch more hardware products alongside its flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy Buds Pro. Ahead of the official launch, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specifications have been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S21 series on January 14. The upcoming truly wireless earbuds from Samsung are said to come with features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and 3D spatial audio. A 91Mobiles report further reveals that the audio product will come with support for multiple levels of Active Noise Cancellation, voice detection feature, seamless connection, and 3D spatial audio with head tracking.

The Galaxy Buds Pro, with the charging case, will offer a battery life of up to 28 hours on a single charge. This is approximately 20 percent more than the Galaxy Buds Live. Each earbud is said to feature a 61 mAh battery, whereas the charging case will have a 472mAh battery. The buds will also come with an IPX7 water resistance rating.

The report further mentions that the Galaxy Buds Pro will come with 11mm bass drivers and 6.5mm tweeters with coaxial dual speakers.

The buds will come in an oval-shaped design, whereas the charging case design will be similar to the Galaxy Buds Live. Samsung will launch the Galaxy Buds Pro in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Violet colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price is tipped to set at EUR 229 (roughly Rs 20,600).