Samsung Galaxy S21 series price, specifications, and everything else we know so far

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch is likely to be hosted on January 14, 2021. Under the latest Samsung flagship series, the company is expected to launch three new smartphones, namely the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. After leaking the complete spec-sheet and design renders, the rumour mill has now revealed the Galaxy S21 series price ahead of the official launch.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series price

Samsung Galaxy S21 price will start at €879 (roughly Rs 79,000). For the price, users will get 128GB internal memory, according to 91Mobiles. There is likely a 256GB storage variant as well.

The Galaxy S21+ price in Europe is said to start at €1049 (roughly Rs 94,500) for the 128GB storage option. The 256GB storage option will be priced at €1099 (roughly Rs 98,500)

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price will start at €1399 (roughly Rs 1,26,000) for the 128GB model. Samsung is expected to launch the device in 256GB and 512GB storage options as well.

Prices in Europe are generally higher due to the country’s high taxes on smartphones and electronics. The Samsung Galaxy S21 India price is expected to be relatively lesser than the European pricing.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications have been leaked multiple times.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series display

The Galaxy S21 will have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, whereas the Galaxy S21+ will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ panel. Both the models will come with a flat-screen and support up to 120Hz refresh rate support.

Among the three smartphones, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with an adaptive 120Hz LPTO panel, which will adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the task. The screen is said to be 6.8-inch tall with a WQHD+ resolution.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series camera

At the back, the Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S21+ will come with a triple-camera setup. As per the Galaxy S21 leaked images, the camera module blends in with the aesthetics of the phone with the flash shifted to the side. The two smartphones will feature a 12MP primary lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera at the back.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with an improved camera system. The premium smartphone will feature an improved 108MP sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 3x optical telephoto, and a 10x optical "super" telephoto lens.

Samsung is said to have added 130 percent larger pixels and dual pixel autofocus on both the 3x and 10x optical lens. The Ultra model is also likely to feature 100x Space Zoom and come with laser autofocus.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series processor and software

Under the hood, the devices will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100. The India variant is likely to get the latter.

As expected, the three smartphones will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box. Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to come with S Pen support. However, unlike the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review), there will not be a dedicated slot for S Pen on Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S21 will come in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom White, and Phantom Pink. The Galaxy S21+ will be available in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will only come in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.