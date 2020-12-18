Samsung Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 official images leaked ahead of January 2021 launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch is tipped to be hosted in January 2021. Under the Galaxy S21 series, the company is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S21+. Details of the Samsung flagship smartphone series have been leaked multiple times. Now, Samsung Galaxy S21 official images have been leaked. The images confirm the previously-leaked specifications and design of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ images leaked by WinFuture show off the four colours the devices would be available in. The smartphones will be coming in Violet, White, Pink, and Black colours. Among the two, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to feature a plastic back. The Galaxy S21+ will have a glass rear panel.

The two devices will come with a triple-camera setup at the back. The camera module blends in with the aesthetics of the phone with the flash shifted to the side, as seen previously in a leaked video. They will feature a 12MP primary lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera at the back.





Samsung Galaxy S21 specifications have been leaked previously. The front will sport a flat-screen with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. Samsung Galaxy S21 will have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, whereas the Galaxy S21+ will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ panel. Both the models will come with a 120Hz refresh rate support.

Only the Galaxy S21 Ultra, among the three smartphones, will come with an adaptive 120Hz LPTO panel, which will adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the task. The screen is said to be 6.8-inch tall with a WQHD+ resolution.

The battery capacity of all three models is likely to remain similar to the Galaxy S20 models. The report suggests that Galaxy S21 will come with a 4,000 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S21+ will pack a 4,800 mAh cell. The higher-end Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 5,000 mAh battery.

As expected, the three smartphones will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box. Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to come with S Pen support. However, unlike the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review), there will not be a dedicated slot for S Pen on Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The company is yet to make an official announcement on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch event. However, TM Roh, the President and Head of Samsung’s mobile division, recently hinted that the Galaxy S21 series would arrive in January 2021.