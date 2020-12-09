Samsung Galaxy S21 launch date set for January 14, blind pre-orders in India already live: Report

Samsung’s largest store in the world, the Opera House store in Bengaluru, which is the largest in the world, has already begun taking exclusive blind pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 series in India (Source: LetsGoDigital)

Rumours of the Galaxy S21 series launch have been doing the rounds since October and are only getting stronger as we get closer to the official launch date. And, the most recent leak suggests that the Galaxy S21 lineup could arrive as early as January.

According to an exclusive report by TechQuila, the Samsung Galaxy S21 phones will be announced internationally on January 14. And could arrive in India a couple of weeks after the initial launch. If the report is accurate, then the Galaxy S21 could debut in India as early as late January 2021.

The report says that Samsung’s largest store in the world, the Opera House store in Bengaluru, which is the largest in the world, has already begun taking exclusive blind pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 series in India. You can pre-book one by paying Rs 2,000 in advance, and a select few customers will get their devices on the launch day itself.

Some sources told TechQuila that pre-launch offers would be available for customers who book their Galaxy S21 in advance. The report also suggests that the Galaxy S21 series is expected to receive a price hike over the previous generation. For now, Samsung hasn’t confirmed any details on the launch or pre-booking of the Galaxy S21 series, but if the report is accurate, then it looks like we are set for a busy January.