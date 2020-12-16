MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy S21 with S Pen launching in January, hints official's blog post

There's a rumour going around that Samsung might be discontinuing the Galaxy Note series and merge the Galaxy S and Note series, however a report by Yonhap News suggests that the Galaxy Note series will continue through 2021.

As of now Samsung only offers S Pen support on the Galaxy Note series, although we could see it arrive on the S21 lineup soon.

We recently reported that Samsung could be breaking from its traditional February launch date for the Galaxy S series and unveil its Galaxy S21 series as early as January 2021. Those rumours were recently put to rest by TM Roh, the President and Head of Samsung’s mobile division.

Roh recently uploaded a blog post, in which he hinted that the Galaxy S21 series would arrive in January next year. While the post primarily highlights Samsung’s accomplishments in 2020, there are several hints about the Galaxy S21 series will debut in January 2021, and it will arrive with S Pen support.

First, let’s look at the hints that the Galaxy S21 series will be unveiled in January 2021. Roh writes towards the end; “Thank you to everyone who supported us in 2020. I look forward to sharing more in January!”

About S Pen support on the Galaxy S21, Roh writes, “We’ve also been paying attention to people’s favourite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup.”

Another rumour that has been floating around is that Samsung might be discontinuing the Galaxy Note series and merge the Galaxy S and Note series. However, a report by Yonhap News suggests that the Galaxy Note series will continue through 2021. The report claimed that an official from Samsung Electronics confirmed that new Galaxy Note phones would arrive next year.

In the blog, Roh also highlighted the great reception of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and confirmed that the company would be expanding its portfolio of foldables. And also alludes that the phones with the foldable form factor will be more affordable in 2021. While Samsung has not confirmed the launch of the Galaxy S21 series in January, Roh’s blog has some pretty strong indicators.
first published: Dec 16, 2020 05:31 pm

