Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra teaser video leaked: Report

While Samsung hasn’t provided any details about the Galaxy S21 series, rumours and leaks about the S21 trio have been spreading like wildfire. A more recent leak suggested that the Galaxy S21 lineup would launch as early as January 14. Now, it seems like we have a first look through some officially made videos.

Android Police has managed to obtain promo reels for the retail launch of the Galaxy S21 series, which has reportedly come straight from the company’s marketing department. The three videos give us a look at the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The videos suggest that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will have flat panels and triple-camera setups on the back. The two devices will also use a telephoto camera rather than a periscope zoom. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, gets a quad-camera setup and will feature a periscope camera lens as well as a curved display.

The video also showcases the unique camera island, which blends in with the aesthetics of the phone with the flash shifted to the side of the module. The Galaxy S21 and S21+ features a violet Glasstic back, with portions of the phone, including the camera module, will be bronze. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will retain a glass back with what looks like a blend of grey and black for the finish.

The S21 trio is expected to debut on January 14 and could arrive in India a couple of weeks after that. Samsung has also scheduled its CES event on January 11, although it is unlikely to launch new phones at CES 2021.