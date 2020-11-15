Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 specifications leaked ahead of rumoured January 2021 launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to be launched at the Unpacked 2021 event in January. As we get closer to the launch date, more and more details of the three Galaxy S21 smartphones - Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra - have started surfacing online. The latest report has leaked the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 specifications and design.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra have been codenamed O1, T2, and P3. According to Android Police, all the three smartphones will come with two processor variants - Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC and Exynos 2100. The Indian variant is likely to get the Exynos 2100 variant.

At the front, Galaxy S21 will have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, whereas the Galaxy S21+ will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ panel. Both the models will come with a 120Hz refresh rate support. Only the Galaxy S21 Ultra, among the three smartphones, will come with an adaptive 120Hz LPTO panel, which will adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the task. The screen is said to be 6.8-inch tall and come with WQHD+ resolution. A recent leak from tipster IceUniverse revealed that Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will support a 120Hz refresh rate at QHD+ resolution. There are rumours that the smartphone will come with 144Hz refresh rate support. The display will also have a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, up from 1,400 nits on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The battery capacity of all three models is likely to remain similar to the Galaxy S20 models. The report suggests that Galaxy S21 will come with a 4,000 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S21+ will pack a 4,800 mAh cell. The higher-end Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, according to the report.

Camera-wise, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S21+ are reported to be the same as the Galaxy S20 series. They will feature a 12MP primary lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera at the back.

Galaxy S21 Ultra, however, will come with an improved camera system. The premium smartphone will feature an improved 108MP sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 3x optical telephoto, and a 10x optical "super" telephoto lens. The camera module will wrap around the frame, as leaked in the render images.

Samsung is said to have added 130 percent larger pixels and dual pixel autofocus on both the 3x and 10x optical lens. The Ultra model is also likely to feature 100x Space Zoom and come with laser autofocus.

As expected, the three smartphones will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box. Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to come with S Pen support. However, unlike the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review), there will not be a dedicated slot for S Pen on Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Galaxy S21 will come in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom White, and Phantom Pink. The Galaxy S21+ will be available in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will only come in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.

The report also mentions that the Galaxy S21 will come with a plastic back, whereas the Ultra model will feature a glass rear panel.