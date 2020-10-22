Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 design and battery specs leaked; launch tipped for January 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is tipped for January 2021 launch. Ahead of its launch, Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21 design renders have been leaked, revealing a slightly new design compared to the Galaxy S20 series.

Rumours suggest Samsung may launch the next-generation Galaxy S series flagship under the Galaxy S21 series or Galaxy S30 series branding. Much like the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy S21 series is said to have three models - Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Render images of Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra have been leaked by OnLeaks, in collaboration with Voice.

Galaxy S21 will feature a 6.2-inch punch-hole display with slim bezels around the edges. The screen will be flat, unlike the curved displays found on the Galaxy S20 series.

The rear camera module sports a rectangular design that wraps around the frame. The standard Galaxy S20 has three camera sensors, and the LED flash is placed next to the module.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will have a bigger 6.7-6.9-inch display with slightly curved edges. The rear panel will sport the same rectangular camera module housing four camera sensors and the LED flash. Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to come with S Pen support. However, unlike the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review), there will not be a dedicated slot for S Pen on Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Camera sensor details are currently unknown but recent reports suggest the Galaxy S21 Ultra could sport two Telephoto/Periscope lenses alongside the wide and ultra-wide lenses.