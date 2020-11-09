Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra likely to support QHD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch event is said to be held in January 2021 where the company would unveil three new smartphones - Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. While we are a couple of months away from the rumoured launch event, more details of the Galaxy S21 Ultra have started to surface online. The latest development is regarding the Galaxy S21 Ultra display specs, which is likely to support 120Hz refresh rate at 2K resolution.

According to tipster Ice Universe, Samsung Galaxy S21 will support 120Hz refresh rate at QHD+ resolution. If true, this will be an upgrade over the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung’s current line of flagship smartphones - Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review) - come with support for 120Hz and a QHD+ resolution. However, to use 120Hz all the time, the resolution is limited to Full HD+. The Galaxy flagships only support 60Hz at QHD+ resolution.

Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications and features have been leaked previously. According to Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with slightly curved edges. There are rumours that the smartphone will come with a 144Hz refresh rate support.

Under the hood, Galaxy S21 Ultra will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC. For India and some other markets, Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with an Exynos 2100 SoC. The phone will boot on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 out of the box.

For selfies, there will a hole-punch cutout for the 40MP front camera sensor. Leaked render images suggest that the rectangular rear camera module would wrap around the frame housing four camera sensors and the LED flash. The primary camera will be a 108MP sensor.

Samsung will pack a 5,000 mAh battery in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The phone will reportedly measure 165.1mm x 75.6mm x 8.9mm (10.8mm with the camera bump) and come in Black and Silver colours.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to come with S Pen support. However, unlike the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, there will not be a dedicated slot for S Pen on Galaxy S21 Ultra.