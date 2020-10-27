Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications leaked; likely to feature 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications and features have been leaked. While there is no official word on the launch date, Samsung is rumoured to host the Galaxy S21 launch event in January 2021. Leaked Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications suggest that the smartphone will get minor upgrades over the outgoing model, the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications (leaked)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, according to 91Mobiles and tipster Ishan Agarwal. A recently-leaked design render of Galaxy S21 Ultra suggested that the smartphone will have slightly curved edges. Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a high refresh rate display, although it is not yet confirmed whether it will support 120Hz like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review) or come with a 144Hz refresh rate display.

For selfies, there will a hole-punch cutout for the 40MP front camera sensor.

At the back, there will be a rectangular camera module that wraps around the frame housing four camera sensors and the LED flash. The primary camera will be a 108MP sensor.

Under the hood, Galaxy S21 Ultra will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC. For India and some other markets, Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with an Exynos 2100 SoC. The phone will boot on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 out of the box.

Samsung will pack a 5,000 mAh battery in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The phone will reportedly measure 165.1mm x 75.6mm x 8.9mm (10.8mm with the camera bump) and come in Black and Silver colours.