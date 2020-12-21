Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra official images leaked following Galaxy S21 series price tip

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra official images have been leaked ahead of the official launch. The high-end premium Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch is tipped for January 14. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra images have been leaked a couple of days after the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ official images were available online.

The leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra images give us a better look at the flagship. The device will come in two colours Phantom Silver and Phantom Black, as per images leaked by tipster Evan Blass.

The images confirm some of the leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 specifications that were previously reported. The premium smartphone’s camera module, like the other two Galaxy S21 series smartphones, blends in with the aesthetics of the phone. The LED flash module and laser autofocus sensor are inside the camera module of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Ultra model is tipped to feature an improved camera system with a primary 108MP sensor. There will also be a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 3x optical telephoto, and a 10x optical "super" telephoto lens. Samsung is said to have added 130 percent larger pixels and dual pixel autofocus on both the 3x and 10x optical lens. The Ultra model is also likely to feature 100x Space Zoom and come with laser autofocus.

On the front, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to feature a 6.8-inch tall screen with a WQHD+ resolution. It will come with an adaptive 120Hz LPTO panel, which will adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the task. There will be a hole-punch cutout at the top-centre for the front camera.

Under the hood, the devices will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100. The India variant is likely to get the latter. Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to come with S Pen support. However, unlike the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review), there will not be a dedicated slot for S Pen on Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S21 with the model number SM-G9910 will sport a 3,880 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. The Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra will pack a 4,660 mAh and a 4,800 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, respectively.

As per the leaked Galaxy S21 Ultra price, the device is expected to start at €1399 (roughly Rs 1,26,000) for the 128GB model. Samsung is expected to launch the device in 256GB and 512GB storage options as well.