Samsung to unveil Exynos 2100 SoC ahead of Galaxy S21 series launch event

Ahead of the 'Unpacked 2021' launch event, Samsung is hosting another event called 'Exynos On 2021' where it is expected to unveil the Exynos 2100 processor.

Moneycontrol News
January 08, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch is scheduled for January 14. But, ahead of the 'Unpacked 2021' launch event, the company is hosting another event called 'Exynos On 2021' where it is expected to unveil the Exynos 2100 processor. The same processor is expected to power Indian variants of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung has confirmed that the Exynos On 2021 event will be held on January 12. The teaser video does not reveal much about the processor. However, rumours suggest that the Exynos 2100 processor will have significant performance improvements over its predecessor. Recently, leaked details had revealed that the Samsung flagship processor potentially surpassed Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 in the Geekbench’s multi-score test.

The Exynos 2100 processor scored 1,089 and 3,963 in Geekbench 5’s single-core and multi-core tests. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, on the other hand, scored 1,1,35 and 3,818 in the Geekbench tests. Both processors failed to beat Apple’s A14 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and the two Pro models. Apple A14 Bionic scored 1,600 and 4,060 in Geekbench 5’s tests.

You can check the Samsung Galaxy S21 series price, specifications and other leaked details here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series will launch on January 14 at the Unpacked event. The company will unveil three flagship smartphones -- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 at the live event.
