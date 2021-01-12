MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy S21 camera teased in official Galaxy Unpacked 2021 trailer video

The Galaxy S21 series 27-second video gives a glimpse of the new camera module and the underlying sensors used in the flagship smartphone camera array.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch is around the corner. Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 launch event on January 14 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 launch, the company has officially teased the Galaxy S21 series camera specifications. 

The latest Galaxy Unpacked 2021 teaser video outlines the Galaxy S21 camera module design. The 27-second video gives a glimpse of the new camera module and the underlying sensors used in the Galaxy S21 camera array. Samsung Galaxy S21 series specifications have already been leaked and the camera details are no mystery.

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 are tipped to sport a triple-camera setup. As per the Galaxy S21 leaked images, the camera module blends in with the aesthetics of the phone with the flash shifted to the side. The two smartphones will feature a 12MP primary lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera at the back. For selfies, the two smartphones will have a 10MP f/2.2 front camera. 

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra camera will come with some major upgrades. The premium smartphone will feature an improved 108MP sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 3x optical telephoto, and a 10x optical "super" telephoto lens. Samsung is said to have added 130 percent larger pixels and dual pixel autofocus on both the 3x and 10x optical lens. The Ultra model is also likely to feature 100x Space Zoom and come with laser autofocus.

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 series specifications reveal almost every other key detail about the flagship lineup. You can click here to check the Galaxy S21 series price, specifications and other leaked details ahead of its official launch at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on January 14.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy S21 #Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra #smartphones
first published: Jan 12, 2021 10:39 am

