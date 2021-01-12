Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC unveiled with 5nm technology, 40% faster Mali GPU, Integrated 5G Modem

We are still a couple of days away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. However, the South Korean tech giant has just dropped the new Exynos 2100 chipset that will be at the heart of the new S21 smartphones.

The new Exynos 2100 chipset will be used on the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra in several regions around the world, including India. So, without any further delays, let’s take a deep dive into the new Exynos 2100 chip.

The new Exynos chip is built on the 5nm EUV process and offers up to 20 percent lower power consumption and 10 percent higher overall performance than its 7nm predecessor. Samsung’s latest Exynos 2100 SoC features a 64-bit octa-core CPU consisting of one ultra-high-performance Arm Cortex-X1 core clocked at 2.9GHz, three high-performance Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.8GHz, and a cluster of four power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.4GHz.

The new Exynos chip will feature the Mali-G78 GPU which supports the latest APIs such as Vulkan and OpenCL, improving graphics performance by over 40 percent. The Exynos 2100 SoC arrives with an integrated 5G modem with sub-6 and mmWave spectrums. The modem delivers a maximum downlink speed of up to 5.1Gbps in sub-6GHz and 7.35Gbps in mmWave, or up to 3.0Gbps in 4G networks with 1024 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation support.

AI capabilities will also enjoy a significant boost with the Exynos 2100. The newly designed tri-core NPU has architectural enhancements like minimising unnecessary operations and support for feature-map and weight compression. The Exynos 2100 can perform up to 26-trillion-operations-per-second (TOPS) with more than twice the power efficiency than the previous generation SoC.

The Exynos 2100 has an advanced image signal processor (ISP) that supports camera resolutions of up to 200 megapixels. It is capable of connecting up to six individual sensors and is able to process four sensors concurrently for a richer multi-camera experience. The ISP uses a multi-camera and frame processor to combine feeds from multiple cameras to improve zoom performance, enhance image quality for ultra-wide shots and more. The Exynos 2100 should make its way to the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Note 21 lineup in 2021.