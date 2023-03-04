 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: A reassuring view

Manas Chakravarty
Mar 04, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

A longer term view suggests that growth in GDP is very different from the year-on- year figures

More support for the K-shaped economy thesis comes from the government’s Period Labour Force Survey data that show the percentage of workers employed in the informal sector has been going up (File image)

Dear Reader,

The India Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which tracks month-on-month changes in the private sector of the economy, came in at a scorching 59 for February, up from a respectable 57.5 in January. The surge was led by the services sector PMI, which was at a torrid 59.4, up from 57.2 in January. A reading of above 50 signals expansion from the previous month.

The good news was amplified by prices charged for goods and services increasing at the weakest rate in 12 months, with weaker rates of inflation noticed in both manufacturing and services, according to the survey. That suggests core inflation pressures could be contained, in spite of strong growth.

That’s probably because some of the firms surveyed were unsure whether demand would be sustained and hence, they were wary of raising prices. S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Pollyanna de Lima said, “Hiring growth was also dampened by a lack of confidence in the business environment. The degree of optimism recorded in February was the lowest for seven months and below the historical trend as some companies doubted demand would remain this resilient.”