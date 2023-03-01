English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    FMCG retail sales show signs of demand destruction in December quarter

    The macro slowdown in consumption is supported by retail FMCG data. But modern trade is doing well, foods are beating non-foods and more interesting trends inside

    Ravi Ananthanarayanan
    March 01, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST
    FMCG retail sales show signs of demand destruction in December quarter

    FMCG

    A clear parallel between macroeconomic and industry-specific data is visible in the December quarter. GDP data shows a marked slowdown in consumption, with private final consumption expenditure rising by a mere 2.1 percent in the December quarter and is projected to grow by only 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter. While FMCG purchases may be one part of expenditure, retail sales data have been pointing to a slowdown and companies’ volume sales growth too has been feeling the strain. NielsenIQ’s retail...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Dr Reddy's boldly goes where others fear to tread 

      Feb 28, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Decoding impact of Q3 corporate results on GDP growth, lithium mining poses env...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers