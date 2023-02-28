A tale of two IPO markets

IPO

Highlights SME IPO market witnesses 19 new listings in the first two months of the current year No companies were listed on the main primary market Much better performance of SME IPOs keeps on attracting investors and companies Stringent listing norms and high correlation of secondary market affecting IPOs in the main market. The only shining light in the Indian market are the Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in the SME segment. In the first two months of 2023, 19 companies raised Rs 225 crore,...