    BIS quarterly review: Markets need to listen to the message of central banks

    Investors’ expectations about future policy rate paths are in contrast to central bank communications

    Manas Chakravarty
    February 28, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST
    BIS quarterly review: Markets need to listen to the message of central banks

    The BIS is clear that the longer inflation persists the harder it will be to bring it down

    Bank for International Settlements says there was a divergence between the views of central banks and markets That divergence is now narrowing The markets had rallied despite earnings cuts, on hopes of monetary easing BIS says central banks mustn't declare victory over inflation unless they are absolutely sure They say core inflation is a concern The say that if markets ignore risks, the chances of a sharp correction increases The RBI Bulletin's State of the Economy Report has made the same points

