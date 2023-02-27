NTPC: Asset monetisation, attractive valuations support stock

NTPC, which is down from around Rs 182 a share in November last year, is currently holding firm around Rs 171 apiece.

Highlights Strong growth in revenues, led by higher generation and new capacity Easing of coal prices and availability from captive sources helping in lowering cost PLF-based incentives and recovery of fixed charges boost profitability With planned capacity addition, visibility remains strong Stock valued around 1 time its 2024 estimated book value Defensives, like power utilities, have done well during the volatility in the stock market over the last few trading sessions. Amidst an environment of fear, they could be the best bet, considering that, by...