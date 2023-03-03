Meet GCCs that are deepening India's tech industry

Representative image

Highlights As many as 40 percent of the global GCCs are present in India now Global firms are shipping more innovation and value-added work to GCCs Engineering R&D is growing faster than the IT services industry Cuts in discretionary spends can weigh on ER&D growth but long-term growth drivers remain intact One striking bit of information in Nasscom’s Strategic Review 2023 report is the role Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are playing in the development of the India’s technology industry. In FY23 India added about...