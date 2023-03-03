China’s growth optimism key to industrial metals’ outlook in 2023

China was always the country to watch for those investing in metals, especially in view of the full reopening of the economy after COVID-related restrictions ended. There are expectations that this weekend’s ‘Two Sessions’ programme (beginning March 4) of the country’s legislature and political advisory body will see higher GDP targets and pro-growth economic policies being put in place. That should give some idea of the pace and quality of economic growth one can expect in the coming years. Early signs after...