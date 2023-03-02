Chart of the Day: Financial conditions in EMs ease, but keep an eye on the dollar

The re-opening of the Chinese economy was a sizable positive surprise for emerging markets and led to a renewal in flows to several emerging markets (Image source: Bloomberg)

Cast your eyes on the accompanying Chart 1, taken from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) quarterly review. It shows that financial conditions in emerging markets have eased considerably and are back to where they were in March last year. The BIS quarterly review said, ‘EME financial conditions benefited from both global and regional factors, as well as from domestic growth momentum. For one, they were in line with the strong general performance of risky asset markets. In addition,...