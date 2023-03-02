English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion
    Battleground 2023
    politician_pic

    Meghalaya

    Total seats

    Nagaland

    Total seats

    Tripura

    Total seats

    Chart of the Day: Financial conditions in EMs ease, but keep an eye on the dollar

    BIS review says, ‘As EME currencies recouped more than half of their 2022 losses against the dollar, their stock markets followed suit, and turned from under- to over-performance against global benchmarks’

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    March 02, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
    Chart of the Day: Financial conditions in EMs ease, but keep an eye on the dollar

    The re-opening of the Chinese economy was a sizable positive surprise for emerging markets and led to a renewal in flows to several emerging markets (Image source: Bloomberg)

    Cast your eyes on the accompanying Chart 1, taken from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) quarterly review. It shows that financial conditions in emerging markets have eased considerably and are back to where they were in March last year. The BIS quarterly review said, ‘EME financial conditions benefited from both global and regional factors, as well as from domestic growth momentum. For one, they were in line with the strong general performance of risky asset markets. In addition,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | GDP numbers sharpen central bank’s dilemma

      Mar 1, 2023 / 02:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China’s play in Middle East discomforts Iran, workers in informal sector risi...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers