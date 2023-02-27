English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    As UPI goes global, what’s in it for Indian businesses?

    UPI’s become ubiquitous as a payment system in India and is taking gradual but sure steps towards global adoption

    Srinath Sridharan
    February 27, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
    As UPI goes global, what’s in it for Indian businesses?

    Representative image

    Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India’s payments innovation, has gone global. This has coincided with India’s presidency of the G20. The G20 financial inclusion has the focus to enable faster, cheaper and transparent cross-border payments. UPI is India’s mobile-based round-the-clock quick-payment system, that allows customers to make or receive payments instantly. This is on the back of the system using a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) created by the customer, thereby not requiring bank account details. It supports Person-to-Person (P2P) and Person-to-Merchant...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Ukraine war @1: Markets remain turbulent, India in a better position

      Feb 24, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Corporate earnings to compress further, HUL loses two major businesses, investo...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers