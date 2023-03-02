Is it time to look at this quality chemical company?

Clean Science & Technology | Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund - The MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment Fund acquired 10 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,715.33 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights European demand is holding up despite inflation and energy crisis Shift in manufacturing from Europe taking shape Commercialisation of new product segment, HALS Series, to pick up in coming quarters Competitive intensity for flagship product, MEHQ, a key watch Valuation still at a premium but barriers to entry are substantial The stock price of Clean Science and Technology Ltd (CSTL; CMP: Rs 1,389; Market Cap: Rs 14,747 crore) has corrected by about 30 percent, after our downgrade note in September 2022. Part of the correction...