English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 day to go : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Will G20 pay heed to Narendra Modi’s wake-up call?

    The outcome of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting underscores the crisis that multilateralism faces in today’s world

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    March 03, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST
    Will G20 pay heed to Narendra Modi’s wake-up call?

    External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, flanked by officials, addresses the media after the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Sushma Sawaraj Bhawan in New Delhi, on March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)

    Highlights G20 foreign ministers fail to issue a joint statement The chair summary is very similar to the one issued last week after G20 financial leaders’ huddle G20 is unable to exorcise the ghost of the Ukraine war The deep divide between the West and the Russia-China combine remains  India wants to put war worries behind and push its agenda during the G20 presidency But New Delhi has its compulsions and doesn’t wield that influence on the global stage Taking a cue from Modi’s remark, India...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Autos gain ground, but headwinds lurk

      Mar 2, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Market conditions ease up a bit, heat waves not a concern yet, states record te...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers