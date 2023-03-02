El Nino Impact: Gainers and losers if monsoon fails

Highlights Probability of El Nino and sub-par rains Deficit rain years haven’t been good for equity markets Agrochemicals, tractors, 2W, rural-centric FMCG, and retail to face the heat A few winners such as cold beverages, aircon, coal, thermal power, and power exchange India has come a long way to reduce its over dependence on the agrarian sector with a sharp spurt in the share of services. Nevertheless, come late spring, all eyes will be on the monsoon forecast. Although agriculture accounts for around 19...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | GDP numbers sharpen central bank’s dilemma
Mar 1, 2023 / 02:22 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China’s play in Middle East discomforts Iran, workers in informal sector risi...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing?
Feb 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers