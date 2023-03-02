El Nino Impact: Gainers and losers if monsoon fails

Climate phenomena such as El Nino and La Nina, which have an important bearing on the Indian monsoon, are closely tracked. (Representative image: AP/ Rafiq Maqbool)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Probability of El Nino and sub-par rains Deficit rain years haven’t been good for equity markets Agrochemicals, tractors, 2W, rural-centric FMCG, and retail to face the heat A few winners such as cold beverages, aircon, coal, thermal power, and power exchange India has come a long way to reduce its over dependence on the agrarian sector with a sharp spurt in the share of services. Nevertheless, come late spring, all eyes will be on the monsoon forecast. Although agriculture accounts for around 19...