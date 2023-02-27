India's consumption story has hit a speed breaker, for now

Representative image

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Wide divergence between volume and value growth of FMCG, except for demand inelastic categories Retail categories firing on gains from unorganised and network expansion, underlying volume weak Few discretionary categories in the areas of travel tourism and high-end consumption still going strong The rapid expansion in personal loans and credit cards could have partially sustained gains in some pockets RBI data suggests early signs of moderation in consumer credit Till a couple of months back, India was seen as the rare bright spot in...