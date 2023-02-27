India's consumption story has hit a speed breaker, for now

Highlights Wide divergence between volume and value growth of FMCG, except for demand inelastic categories Retail categories firing on gains from unorganised and network expansion, underlying volume weak Few discretionary categories in the areas of travel tourism and high-end consumption still going strong The rapid expansion in personal loans and credit cards could have partially sustained gains in some pockets RBI data suggests early signs of moderation in consumer credit Till a couple of months back, India was seen as the rare bright spot in...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Ukraine war @1: Markets remain turbulent, India in a better position
Feb 24, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Corporate earnings to compress further, HUL loses two major businesses, investo...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing?
Feb 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers