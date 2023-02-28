Mas Financial – Current market correction a window to add this high-quality name

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Improved earnings trajectory post pandemic AUM growth accelerates to 30 percent Disbursement growth maintains momentum Maintains stable margin and expects this to sustain despite rising rates Asset quality solid – not a cause for worry Valuation attractive for a long-term investor Mas Financial (CMP: Rs 808, Market Cap: Rs 4,419 crore) has underperformed in the past four months with a decline of over 10.6 percent as against a 4 percent fall in the Nifty. This is despite a consistently improved performance post pandemic and one...