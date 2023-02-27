English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Nelcast: Well-placed to ride the demand from CV, export markets

    The company is on track on the back of an upturn in CV cycle, higher export demand and improvement in EBITDA

    Nandish Shah
    February 27, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
    Nelcast: Well-placed to ride the demand from CV, export markets

    Nelcast: Nelcast Q2 profit spikes 262% YoY to Rs 12.15 crore supported by topline, operating performance. Revenue grows 37%. The company has reported a 262% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 12.15 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, supported by topline as well as operating performance. Revenue at Rs 328.52 crore for the quarter increased by 37.4% compared to year-ago period.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Volume decline QoQ due to technical failure Strong demand from commercial vehicles and exports Margins guidance maintained for FY23 despite volume decline Investors with a long-term view can accumulate stock on declines Nelcast (CMP: Rs 100; Market capitalisation: Rs 874 crore) is into the manufacturing of ductile and grey iron castings. Nelcast’s products cater to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 customers in the commercial vehicle (CV), tractors, off-highway equipment, railways and passenger vehicle segments. The Q3FY23 results of Nelcast were below our expectations. Volumes...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Ukraine war @1: Markets remain turbulent, India in a better position

      Feb 24, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Corporate earnings to compress further, HUL loses two major businesses, investo...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing? 

      Feb 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

      Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers