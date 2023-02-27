Record-breaking global bond rally crumbles as fresh inflation fears grip investors

Feb 27, 2023 / 10:59 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Kate Duguid and Harriet Clarfelt in New York and George Steer in London The record-breaking global bond market rally since the start of this year has fizzled out as mounting signs of persistent inflation force investors to reverse their views on the likely future path of interest rate rises. Investors rushed into fixed income in the first few weeks of 2023 as they became increasingly expectant that the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks would soon end their aggressive...