Vesuvius India: Next leg of growth to come from capacity expansion

The Q4CY22 results of Vesuvius India were in line with our expectations.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Record capex spent announced in February 23 Year-on-year improvement in margins 16 percent of market capitalisation in cash and cash equivalents Investors expecting reasonable returns can add stock on declines The Q4CY22 results of Vesuvius India (VIL; CMP: Rs 1,800; Market capitalisation: Rs 3,654 crore) were in line with our expectations. For CY22, VIL saw a revenue, EBITDA and net profit growth of 28 percent, 64 percent and 72 percent, respectively, year on year (YoY). VIL has declared a dividend of Rs 8.25 per...