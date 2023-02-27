Why the demographic dividend may slip out of our hands

India’s ability to reap a demographic dividend rests on it. (Image: Reuters/Representative)

What is the state of India’s human capital and how well is its formation progressing? India’s ability to reap a demographic dividend rests on it. A demographic dividend is reaped by a young nation when it has a demographic advantage – the economic contribution of youngsters joining the workforce being greater than what has been lost as the aged have stopped working. With a falling fertility rate reaching the replacement level and the number of the aged growing as they...