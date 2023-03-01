Signals from shipping containers have a lot to say about global economy

Slowing demand, higher inflation, and a lockdown in China have brought the industry back to the same levels as during the peak of the pandemic..

Highlights Major Chinese container ports are seeing massive growth in the number of empty containers Shanghai's export container shipping price index is on a 14-month decline, and is at the lowest point since 2015. Shanghai has seen more containers entering the port than leaving for the last 45 weeks, indicating a prolonged slowdown American container ports experienced the largest monthly inbound drop in volumes since the global financial crisis of 2008 The shipping industry is in rough seas and is finding it difficult to...