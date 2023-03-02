English
    Why investors should not fear heat waves yet

    Crops are withstanding moderate change in climatic conditions

    R. Sree Ram
    March 02, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST
    Why investors should not fear heat waves yet

    Much depends on the actual monsoon rains and the intensity of the El Nino weather conditions

    Highlights Crop yields improved significantly in recent years thanks to better seeds and technological advances  Despite excess rains and crop damages in the kharif season India is estimated to see record food grain production in FY23  Timely onset and spatial distribution of monsoon rains remains vital  A sharply lower rainfall and drought can accentuate rural consumption slowdown  Rising temperatures and the possibility of an El Nino weather phenomenon in 2023 have stoked familiar concerns about the economy and the rural sector. Kharif, a major crop season,...

