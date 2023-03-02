Why investors should not fear heat waves yet

Much depends on the actual monsoon rains and the intensity of the El Nino weather conditions

Highlights Crop yields improved significantly in recent years thanks to better seeds and technological advances Despite excess rains and crop damages in the kharif season India is estimated to see record food grain production in FY23 Timely onset and spatial distribution of monsoon rains remains vital A sharply lower rainfall and drought can accentuate rural consumption slowdown Rising temperatures and the possibility of an El Nino weather phenomenon in 2023 have stoked familiar concerns about the economy and the rural sector. Kharif, a major crop season,...