SEBI’s radical proposals on shareholders' agreements

SEBI has proposed that those agreements that “directly or indirectly or whose purpose and effect is to, impact the management or control of the listed entity”. (Representative image)

SEBI has recently proposed far reaching amendments in what can be loosely described as shareholders' agreements. The amendments, if made, would fundamentally change the manner in which such agreements are entered into and would even affect existing/past agreements. Further, the scope of agreements covered are wider than what commonly are understood as shareholders' agreements. The new requirements would affect even those agreements where the company is not a party. Shareholders' agreements are too well known. They are typically entered into...