    Is the economic recovery running out of steam?

    Consumption growth in the December 2022 quarter was a dismal 2.1 percent, which is projected to fall further to 1.5 percent in Q4 

    Manas Chakravarty
    March 01, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST
    The saving grace has been gross fixed capital formation, which has grown by 8.3 percent in Q3 and is projected to grow by 7.8 percent in Q4 (Representative image)

    The GDP numbers, at constant prices, for 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 have all been revised upwards That means the economic recovery was stronger than earlier expected But private consumption growth in Q3 FY23 was a mere 2.1 percent Gross fixed capital formation saved the day The manufacturing sector continued to shrink in Q3 The Monetary Policy Committee will need to act to bring down inflation, which is affecting consumption We underestimated the strength of the economic recovery. The Indian economy didn't contract as much as...

