    China’s deep game in the Middle East can only discomfort Iran

    Beijing recognizes Iran’s value as an ally but it also recognizes the economic advantages that Iran’s cash-rich rivals like Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UAE offer

    Vivek Y Kelkar
    March 01, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
    The Chinese national flag flutters in central Beijing.

    Much has been made of the Iran-China relationship in recent years and more so after China promised to invest US$ 400 million in Iranian infrastructure, including in its oil fields two years ago. But little has moved on the ground since then. On the eve of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to China in February, Iran’s oil ministry website quoted the director of the Yadavarn Development Plan stating that the development of the Yadavarn oilfield would be done by the...

