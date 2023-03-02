Citibank’s failure to build an emotional bond with India will ensure it won’t be missed

Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

As Citibank exits India, notice the deafening silence that accompanies what should have been a poignant moment. After all, this is an institution that began operations in India in 1902 with its first branch in Kolkata. A century is a long time for a brand to build an emotional connection with a country and its people. That Citibank failed to do so, which also explains the absence of any tears at its departure, is the surest sign that its antiquated...