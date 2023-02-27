Endurance Tech: Strong recovery in Europe, healthy order book

Endurance Technologies: Endurance Technologies Q2 profit falls 1.4% YoY to Rs 131.5 crore on higher input cost, other expenses. Revenue up 25%. The company recorded consolidated profit at Rs 131.5 crore for the qurater ended September FY23, down 1.4% compared to year-ago period, hit by higher input cost, and other expenses. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 25% to Rs 2,360.6 crore compared to same period last year.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: India business got impacted due to demand weakness Sharp recovery in the Europe business The impact of semiconductor chip shortage and RM prices is waning Strong order pipeline gives earnings visibility Trades at a discount to long-term average valuation Endurance Tech (ENDU, CMP: Rs 1,285; M Cap: Rs 18020 crore) has posted an in-line set of numbers in Q3 FY23, impacted by its India business. With recovery in the European market and improved outlook for the India business, we believe the company will be able...