The Eastern Window: India must play a more active role in the Ukraine peace process 

A future Russia taking orders from Beijing would be extremely uncomfortable for India. (File image)

Highlights: Russia would emerge as a weakened power from the Ukraine war It would be more dependent on China Russia’s dependence on China would hurt Indian interests including its arms acquisition programme PM Modi has said India is keen to participate in the peace process Ukraine has welcomed India’s role in the peace process US has accepted India’s neutral stance Role of China is suspect in Western eyes India has strong reasons to worry about the outcome of the war in Ukraine which has just completed one...