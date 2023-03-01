What lessons does the Ukraine conflict have for Business?

Ukraine’s leader pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians on February 24 marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe's security. It was Ukraine's "longest day," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, but the country's dogged resistance a year on has proven that "every tomorrow is worth fighting for.” (Source: AP)

Feb 24th marked the sombre first anniversary of the start of a violent conflict in the heart of Europe after an interval of 75 years. After the Second World War, as the Iron Curtain descended as a de facto border between Communist Europe and Democratic Europe, an uneasy peace prevailed in Europe. As the fall of the Berlin Wall and the disintegration of the Soviet Union brought democracy to large parts of Communist Europe, there was hope of the...