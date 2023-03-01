English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    What lessons does the Ukraine conflict have for Business?

    Businesses have been given a crash course in geopolitical risk and its implications for supply chains, inflation, interest rates and investment in the last one year  

    Ajay Bagga
    March 01, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
    What lessons does the Ukraine conflict have for Business?

    Ukraine’s leader pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians on February 24 marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe's security. It was Ukraine's "longest day," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, but the country's dogged resistance a year on has proven that "every tomorrow is worth fighting for.” (Source: AP)

    Feb 24th marked the sombre first anniversary of the start of a violent conflict in the heart of Europe after an interval of 75 years. After the Second World War, as the Iron Curtain descended as a de facto border between Communist Europe and Democratic Europe, an uneasy peace prevailed in Europe. As the fall of the Berlin Wall and the disintegration of the Soviet Union brought democracy to large parts of Communist Europe, there was hope of the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Dr Reddy's boldly goes where others fear to tread 

      Feb 28, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Decoding impact of Q3 corporate results on GDP growth, lithium mining poses env...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers