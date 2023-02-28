English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Sundaram Finance: Growth on track, focus to shift on driving margin

    Strong momentum continued in Q3, led by robust commercial vehicle demand, aided by higher fleet utilisation

    Khushboo Rai
    February 28, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
    Sundaram Finance: Growth on track, focus to shift on driving margin

    Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Stellar Q3 performance across key parameters Good momentum seen in the home finance segment Healthy asset growth and return ratios Best-in-class asset quality, benign credit cost Favourable risk-reward on meaningful tailwinds Sundaram Finance (CMP: Rs 2,306; Market cap: Rs 25,619 crore) has logged a solid quarter with best-in-class asset quality. The highest ever 9M disbursement and a significantly broad-based growth were seen across asset classes and geographies in the quarter ended December. The momentum continued from the previous quarters. The PAT (profit after tax) came in...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Consumption is catching a chill

      Feb 27, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's demographic dividend is slipping, bank mergers are good for both partie...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing? 

      Feb 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

      Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers