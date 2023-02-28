Sundaram Finance: Growth on track, focus to shift on driving margin

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Stellar Q3 performance across key parameters Good momentum seen in the home finance segment Healthy asset growth and return ratios Best-in-class asset quality, benign credit cost Favourable risk-reward on meaningful tailwinds Sundaram Finance (CMP: Rs 2,306; Market cap: Rs 25,619 crore) has logged a solid quarter with best-in-class asset quality. The highest ever 9M disbursement and a significantly broad-based growth were seen across asset classes and geographies in the quarter ended December. The momentum continued from the previous quarters. The PAT (profit after tax) came in...