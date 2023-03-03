English
    Weekly Tactical Pick: This infra player stands tall, post correction

    PNC Infratech is a quality stock to play the infrastructure up-cycle as it has a good track record of project execution and maintaining a healthy balance sheet

    March 03, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST
    Weekly Tactical Pick: This infra player stands tall, post correction

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights PNC prime beneficiary of big increase in Centre’s capital expenditure Likely to exceed FY23 order inflow guidance; robust order book To accelerate execution of water projects; guides for robust growth in FY24 Focus on project monetisation Correction in the past one month has made stock valuations attractive Infrastructure development will emerge as a frontrunner in contributing to economic growth should the sub-par monsoon (initial forecasts by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have pointed to the possibility of below normal rains) cause a slowdown...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers