Average earnings from employment in India and their growth

(Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

Highlights PLFS data show a big divide between urban and rural earnings There’s also a big difference between male and female earnings Average earnings from urban salaries have grown at a CAGR of 5.5 percent in the last four years, while rural salaries have grown at a CAGR of 2.8 percent Average daily earnings for urban casual labour have grown at a CAGR of 10.1 percent Average gross earnings from urban self-employment have grown at a CAGR of 4.5 percent The Periodic Labour Force Surveys’...