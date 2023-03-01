NCC Limited: Well placed to tap diverse infrastructure development opportunities

NCC Ltd posted strong December 2022 quarter results, led by robust project execution as well as improvement in margins owing to a decline in commodity prices.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Strong Q3FY23 results Strong capex plans of central government; state government capex to pick up Increases order inflow guidance; strong order book Margins to improve Focus on maintaining balance-sheet strength NCC Limited (CMP Rs 89; Market Cap: Rs 5,616 crore) posted strong December 2022 quarter results, led by robust project execution as well as improvement in margins owing to a decline in commodity prices. NCC, having a diverse presence across the infrastructure segment, ranging from buildings to transportation (railways and roads) to water and irrigation...