It is time for the US to upgrade its fight against inflation

Feb 28, 2023 / 11:32 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The initial surge in inflation was driven, first, by high food and energy prices and, subsequently, by broad-based price increases in the goods sector as a whole. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Mohamed El-Erian It took time but it is finally happening. Recent US economic data releases are inserting more forcefully the notion of “sticky inflation” into economic discussions. This comes after too many people — not just market participants and policymakers, but also a few economists — were inclined to prematurely declare victory in the important battle against the damaging price increases. The evolving deliberations, however, should go well beyond the immediate dynamics of price formation. They should also extend to structural...