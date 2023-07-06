Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Tech gets wings

India’s potential to be a global drone hub by 2030 and having an estimated turnover of over Rs 15,000 crore.

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

As investors wait with bated breath for the listing of drone manufacturer Ideaforge’s shares tomorrow (July 7), the blockbuster initial public offering (IPO), oversubscribed 106 times, has a clear message for all. Drones are here to stay and drones could be the next wave of sought-after new-age tech companies reaching for the skies.

Although drones were being used by the defence sector and selectively in other areas, the Centre’s move to liberalise both manufacturing and use of drones in India (Drones Rules 2021) sparked the spirit of enterprise in this sector. Scores of start-ups are now willing to stake their energies, skills and resources to fly high as the sector is set to be a disruptor across industries.

For now, defence may be the largest sector using drones. But read this article, which highlights the vast drone market that is broadly classified into enterprise, consumer, logistics and passenger. The government too appears to be bullish on India’s potential to be a global drone hub by 2030 and having an estimated turnover of over Rs 15,000 crore. The Centre was quick to float a production-linked Incentive scheme to promote this sunrise sector that has found many takers.

Little wonder then that Ideaforge, which is ranked 7th globally in the dual-use category (civil and defence) drone manufacturers, is expected to double allottees' money on listing! Meanwhile, another company Drone Destination -- a company offering drone as a Service and Training -- is set to hit the IPO market tomorrow.

Such companies could lure the next round of private equity and venture capital funds, too. The Ideaforge IPO's success and its public visibility is a major shot in the arm for India’s fledgling deep tech companies, explains Chandu Nair (read here). Deep tech can also include, inter alia, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, Big data, Internet of Things (IoT), quantum computing and robotics.

However, investors in such companies -- particularly retail investors -- would do well to keep in mind that such new-age technology companies, including drone makers and service providers, have long gestation periods. Often, this keeps the return ratios subdued. Besides, competition is high and set to increase further. Further the rules, regulations and legal policy framework are still evolving, which implies that those who are unable to comply may see their fortunes compromised.

Right now, the mood is upbeat, particularly fuelled by the stock market euphoria around such companies. Recently listed firms in the drone sector such as DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations, trade at over 100 times price-to-earnings ratio. But investors willing to risk their funds with such new-age bets in their portfolio may step back to recount the meltdown seen earlier in fintech, edtech and e-commerce companies that singed the pockets of allottees.

Investing insights from our research team

KIMS: A structural growth story with key levers in place

Will rising deposit mobilisation give wing to bank profitability?

Samvardhana Motherson’s acquisition of Yachiyo opens up new opportunity

What else are we reading?

Managing a soft landing amid soaring markets and stubborn inflation: The challenge of the second half of 2023

The pain at the bottom of the corporate sector pyramid

Bogus invoices bare the gap in the GST structure

Safety commission report on Balasore accident damns railways

LTIMindtree stock enters big league, its operating metrics less so

Gallium, Germanium: How much is at stake for India’s chip strategy?

India energised with the triad of Surya-Vayu-Jaiv Gas

Chart of the Day: In spite of strong demand, new office supply could impact rentals

Recession odds fall, a bit (republished from the FT)

Why investors should consider a satellite allocation to India

Central banks should stop hammering the economy into recession

$200 trillion is needed to stop global warming. That’s a bargain

Reagan and Thatcher's conservatism must be rescued from Trump and Johnson

Equity analysts have only one way to get paid

Threads had big launch energy. Twitter is under pressure

Tech and startups

Do Infosys, TCS deal wins show large contracts are making a comeback in the IT sector?

Markets

Pipeline Check: Here are the blockbuster drugs lined up by Indian drugmakers for US launch

Personal Finance

AMFI reclassification: Smallcap stocks that got upgraded to midcaps. Do you own them?

MC Exclusive: When are interest rates likely to fall? April-June 2024, says ICICI Prudential Life’s fixed income head

Technical Picks: Usha Martin, ICICI Bank, Bharat Forge, LIC Housing Finance and Copper (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app).

Vatsala KamatMoneycontrol Pro