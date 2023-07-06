The pain at the bottom of the corporate sector pyramid

Interestingly, size is not such a big differentiator on the cost of raw materials to sales ratio

The corporate earnings season for the June quarter is about to begin. The macro data suggest that it should be a decent one, with higher growth (the RBI expects 8 percent GDP growth in Q1, FY24) and higher margins (see this piece). No wonder the markets are so gung-ho. But are all boats rising? It’s worth taking a look at some ratios from the RBI’s analysis of the performance of listed non-government non-financial private sector firms for the last quarter,...