Recession odds fall, a bit

Jul 6, 2023 / 01:10 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The readers put chances of recession at 55 per cent, against our 60 per cent; a year ago we’d both agreed that the odds of a recession were two in three.

Robert Armstrong and Ethan Wu Good morning. Thanks for the heap of responses to yesterday’s letter. Readers’ views, as you will see below, fit pretty well with the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes, released on Wednesday. Fed staff economists are forecasting “a mild recession starting later this year”, but with a whopper of a caveat. Narrowly avoiding a recession, Fed economists think, is “almost as likely as the mild-recession baseline”. A resigned shrug, in other words, delivered with a side...