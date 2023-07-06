English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Recession odds fall, a bit

    As more resilient economic data rolls in, we have to admit that the probability of a soft landing is rising

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jul 6, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Recession odds fall, a bit

    The readers put chances of recession at 55 per cent, against our 60 per cent; a year ago we’d both agreed that the odds of a recession were two in three.

    Robert Armstrong and Ethan Wu Good morning. Thanks for the heap of responses to yesterday’s letter. Readers’ views, as you will see below, fit pretty well with the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes, released on Wednesday. Fed staff economists are forecasting “a mild recession starting later this year”, but with a whopper of a caveat. Narrowly avoiding a recession, Fed economists think, is “almost as likely as the mild-recession baseline”. A resigned shrug, in other words, delivered with a side...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Who is to be blamed: Finfluencers or greedy investors?

      Jul 5, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Selling price inflation strongest in over a decade, how to fix gaps in India's ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers